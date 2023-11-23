Farah Khan lauds Tanishaa Mukerji: 'You reminded me of Tanuja'

Mumbai, Nov 23 Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who was mesmerised by the performance of actress Tanishaa Mukerji on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', says she was reminded of the latter's mother Tanuja.

Tanishaa is the daughter of Shomu Mukherjee, and veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja. She is the younger sister of actress Kajol.

This weekend, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will have a theme - 'Chartbuster Ka Blockbuster'. The stars will set the stage on fire with their blockbuster performances to iconic Bollywood songs, ranging from classic tunes to the latest chart-toppers, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping routines.

The celebrities will leave no stone unturned to impress the judges - Farah, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora along with the audience to secure their place in the competition.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Tanishaa performing Rajasthani folk dance, dancing daringly on swords on iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche', which has been choreographed for her Tarun Raj Nihlani.

Mesmerised by Tanishaa's sensuality and traditional Rajasthani artistry, Farah compliments her saying: "Tanishaa, every week you are presenting something new. You reminded me so much of your Mom, your expressions were exactly like Tanuja Aunty's."

"I was missing your mother today because when there was a little dance missing, she used to dance with that expression and that joy, same was the case with Kajol. Not technically perfect, but the joy and exuberance with which she dances is liked by everyone," Farah says.

Adding to the compliments, Arshad shares: "I liked it very much! Tanisha, first of all, I have to congratulate you, it needs guts and courage to do this. Kalbeliya is such a beautiful form of dance and this can't be learnt in a month or 2 weeks. This is done by generations."

"It's a classical form of dance that takes time to master but with the limited time available, you did it amazingly well. Balancing the body on the sword, the sword on your head and performing is difficult. It was just fantastic," he adds.

The competition is already getting intense, as the show will also witness its first elimination.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

