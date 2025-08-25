Fiji Prime Minister meets President Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart addressed a joint press conference following their bilateral talks in New Delhi. PM Modi highlighted the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations, stating that the aspirations of India and Fiji "sail in the same boat."

During the discussions, both countries made several significant decisions, including the announcement of a hospital for Fiji, training of cricketers and Pandits from Fiji, India sending Hindi and Sanskrit teachers to Fiji, and the announcement to give agriculture drones to the country.

Meanwhile, a joint statement issued after a meeting between PM Modi and his Fiji counterpart said the two leaders condemned in the strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They rejected double standards on terrorism.

"Both Leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both Leaders condemned in the strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians; reiterated zero tolerance to terrorism, and rejected double standards on terrorism. Both countries acknowledged the need to counter radicalisation; combat financing of terrorism; prevent the exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and tackle terrorist recruitment and transnational organised crime through joint efforts and capacity building," the statement said.

India and Fiji agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their shared commitment to peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

Prime Minister Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in the Global South. They expressed appreciation for the valued mutual support extended in multilateral forums.

Both Leaders agreed on the urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both categories of membership to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a Permanent Member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council, as well as its support for India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

The Leaders reaffirmed the continued strengthening of South-South cooperation as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges and agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor