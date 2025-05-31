Five more Baloch civilians killed amid surge in state violence, rights group calls for international probe

Kech [Pakistan], May 31 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly condemned the latest wave of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, holding the Pakistani military establishment responsible for what it termed "a campaign of state-sponsored terror."

In just over a week, five Baloch civilians were unlawfully killed in separate incidents across Kech and Awaran districts, continuing what rights activists describe as a pattern of impunity and systemic violence.

According to Paank, on May 20, Yasir s/o Nasram Baloch, a daily wage labourer from Geshkur, Kech, was shot dead by a military-backed death squad. On May 27, Darman Baloch s/o Rahim Bakhsh was summoned to a military camp in Awaran, detained and briefly released, only to be abducted again. His mutilated body was discovered on May 30 in the Kohro area.

A particularly deadly day followed on May 29, when three more Baloch men were killed in separate incidents. Musafir Baloch s/o Pir Dad, a driver from Balgatar Kilkor, was killed in Apsar, Turbat; Nizar Baloch s/o Abdul Ghani was assassinated in Nasirabad, Kech; and Abdul Aziz s/o Noor Muhammad was shot en route to the Malar Army Camp in Awaran.

"These killings are a blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, the silence of global institutions continues to embolden Pakistan's military to commit grave abuses against the Baloch people" Paank said in a statement.

Paank has called on the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and democratic governments to launch an immediate investigation and hold Pakistan accountable for its actions in Balochistan.

The human rights organisation Paank, affiliated with the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned a brutal military operation by Pakistani forces in the Malaar Machhi area of Balochistan's Awaran, which left two civilians dead and a woman critically injured.

The incident took place between the night of May 26 and the early hours of May 27. According to Paank, Pakistani forces raided several homes at approximately 1 am without warrants. When residents resisted, troops opened indiscriminate fire. Naeem Baloch and his aunt Hoori were shot and killed on the spot. Naeem's mother, Dadi Baloch, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor