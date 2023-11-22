FNC, PAM discuss agenda of Women's Parliamentary Forum for 2023-2024
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2023 07:20 AM 2023-11-22T07:20:33+5:30 2023-11-22T07:25:09+5:30
Dubai [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean's (PAM) Women's Parliamentary Forum, held a virtual meeting with Joana Lima, President of the PAM Women's Parliamentary Forum, to discuss the forum's agenda, issues and activities for 2023 -2024.
The forum's agenda, issues and activities will be raised at regional and international parliamentary conferences. (ANI/WAM)
