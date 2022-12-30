Forex reserves fall to $562 billion during period ending Dec 23: RBI data
By IANS | Published: December 30, 2022 09:21 PM2022-12-30T21:21:06+5:302022-12-30T21:35:15+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 30 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $691 million to $562.808 billion as on December ...
New Delhi, Dec 30 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $691 million to $562.808 billion as on December 23, according to RBI data released on Friday.
Prior to this week, the forex reserves had slipped by $571 million to $563.499 billion.
Forex reserves have been falling, as they are being used to bolster the declining rupee.
The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $45 million to $5.159 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
Meanwhile, foreign currency assets also fell by $1.134 billion to $498.49 billion during the week ending December 23, according to RBI data.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app