Galaxy smartphone users can now access digital IDs, docs from Samsung Wallet

New Delhi, July 24 Samsung on Monday announced that Galaxy smartphone users can now access all their essential digital IDs such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate from the all-new 'Samsung Wallet'.

Galaxy smartphone users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates conveniently and securely on their phones. In addition, the company has introduced several new travel and mobility features to the Samsung Wallet, which merges and enhances the existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones, letting consumers have seamless card Tap and Pay, UPI payments and bill payments experience.

"With Samsung Wallet, we are offering consumers an entirely safe and secure environment for accessing their cards, IDs and documents, bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices. This also strengthens our commitment to being a strong partner of India with our vision of Powering Digital India," Reshma Virmani, Director, Services & Engagement, Samsung India, said in a statement.

With these new features, users can recharge and check their FASTag account, save their flight boarding passes for quick and easy access, and take advantage of a complete train ticket solution within Samsung Wallet, including booking and saving tickets, checking train status, and more. Users can add train tickets or boarding passes by scanning the QR or barcode or importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Moreover, the company said that users will be able to show proof of identity and travel documents needed to enter airports directly from Samsung Wallet. Users will also be able to access over 2,000 other IDs/documents directly from Samsung Wallet. Samsung, however, will not store any of this information and the details will be displayed on the device within the Samsung Wallet app, the company stated.

A dedicated team of engineers, designers and product managers at the Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B), has developed these new features of Samsung Wallet. Galaxy smartphone users can update their existing Samsung Pay service to Samsung Wallet through the Galaxy Store.

