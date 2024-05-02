Gautam Adani meets British envoy to India Lindy Cameron

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday met with the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and discussed a wide range of topics including cybersecurity and the future of nuclear energy.

After meeting with the British envoy, Adani also wished her the best in a pivotal role to continue to enhance India-UK relations.

Gautam Adani also shared details of his meeting on X saying, "An honour to meet and hear from Her Excellency @Lindy_Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India. Fascinating to learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity, the future of nuclear and so much more. We wish her the best in her pivotal role to continue to enhance India-UK relations."

According to the UK government's official website data released on April 19, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and India was 38.1 billion Euros in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023, an increase of 8.7 per cent or 3.0 billion Euros in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022.

Of this 38.1 billion euros, total UK exports to India amounted to 14.9 billion euros in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023 (a decrease of 4.1 per cent or 640 million euros in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022).

Total UK imports from India amounted to 23.2 billion euros in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023 (an increase of 18.8 per cent or 3.7 billion euros in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022).

India was the UK's 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023 accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade, as per the UK government's official data.

In 2021, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in India was 19.1 billion euros accounting for 1.1 per cent of the total UK outward FDI stock.

In 2021, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from India was 9.3 billion euros accounting for 0.5 per cent of the total UK inward FDI stock.

