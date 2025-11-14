Gaza security hangs in balance as US pushes UN Security Council to back Trump's peace plan

Washington, DC [US], November 14 : More than a month after the Gaza ceasefire took hold on October 10, Washington has warned that the fragile calm could collapse unless the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) backs its new draft resolution built around President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The United States on Thursday urged UNSC members to support the text, saying Palestinians could face "grave consequences" if the ceasefire breaks down and Israeli operations resume.

A spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said in a statement that "attempts to sow discord" over the draft would only lead to "grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences" for Palestinians in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

The US formally circulated its draft to the 15-member council last week, seeking support for the proposed political and security structure for Gaza under the Trump plan. Washington has described the moment as a turning point, calling it a "historic moment to pave a path towards enduring peace in the Middle East."

According to the draft document, the plan would create a transitional governance body in Gaza, called the "Board of Peace", with a mandate running until the end of 2027. Trump would chair this body, which would be responsible for taking over administrative and political functions as part of Gaza's stabilisation process.

The draft also calls for establishing a 20,000-strong International Stabilisation Force (ISF) composed of troops from partner countries. The force would focus on the "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups", protecting civilians, securing humanitarian corridors, and working with Israel, Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to secure border areas and demilitarise the enclave, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump has ruled out sending US troops, and Washington says it has held talks with Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and Azerbaijan regarding possible contributions. But several countries remain cautious over the risk of direct confrontation with Hamas.

The draft also states that "conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood" once reforms are carried out by the Palestinian Authority, as per Al Jazeera.

It adds, "The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he was optimistic the resolution would pass, noting "good progress" in negotiations over its language.

With disagreements lingering over the US plan, Russia submitted its own counter-resolution to the UNSC on Thursday.

Moscow said, "The objective of our draft is to enable the Security Council to develop a balanced, acceptable, and unified approach toward achieving a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

The Russian proposal challenges several core aspects of the US text, particularly the structure of the interim governance body and the security force.

Although the ceasefire has held since October 10, Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks inside Gaza, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian deaths. The United States has pointed to these violations while warning that the window for securing long-term stability is narrowing, Al Jazeera reported.

In its message to the UNSC on Thursday, Washington urged members to back the resolution and act collectively. The council must "unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed".

