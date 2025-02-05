Germany, Israel begin implementing digital innovation and cooperation pact

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): Germany and Israel officially began implementing a bilateral agreement on digitization and innovation on Wednesday as representatives from Israel's National Digital Network and Germany's Federal Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure launched their first round of meetings.

Signed in November, the agreement establishes a joint digital dialogue forum focusing on AI, digital identities, data management, and government cloud infrastructure.

"The digital dialogue marks a significant deepening of the strategic partnership between Germany and Israel. By promoting innovation and utilizing mutual knowledge, we will strengthen economic cooperation and deepen the close relationship between the countries," said Volker Wiesing, Germany's Federal Minister for Transport and Digital Infrastructure. (ANI/TPS)

