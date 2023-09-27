“Greatest diplomatic embarrassment”: Canadian opposition leader grills Trudeau over Nazi honouring incident

Ottawa [Canada], September 27 : Tearing into PM Justin Trudeau’s government on the issue of honouring a Nazi, Canada’s opposition leader, Pierre Poilevre, asked if the country has seen a bigger “diplomatic embarrassment” in the history.

MP for Carleton, Poliever, days after he demanded an apology from Trudeau over the matter of honouring a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division), has once again confronted Trudeau and his party over the matter.

“The Prime Minister says he's not responsible for our diplomatic reputation, even though that is precisely the job of the head of government…Is it that he's not responsible or that he's irresponsible?” said Poliever.

“Has there ever been a greater diplomatic embarrassment in the history of our country?” he asked

“I mean it is literally in coffee shops and gyms and businesses and boardrooms around the world, people are reading about this massive and shameful disgrace that unfolded under the watch of a Liberal speaker and a Liberal Prime Minister, and yet he can't even show up for work,” said Poilevre, adding, “Where is he and why is he hiding under a rock today?”

Earlier on Saturday, Poilievre criticised Trudeau for meeting and honouring a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division). He demanded an apology from Trudeau over the matter.

Taking to X, Poilievre said Liberals arranged for Nazi veteran to be recognized on the floor of the House of Commons during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada this week. He called it an "appalling error" in judgement on the part of Trudeau, whose office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits of this kind.

In a post shared on X, Pierre Poilievre stated, "It has come out today that Justin Trudeau personally met with and honoured a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division). Liberals then arranged for this Nazi veteran to be recognized on the floor of the House of Commons during the visit of the Ukrainian President."

He further added, "This is an appalling error in judgement on the part of Justin Trudeau, whose personal protocol office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits of this kind. No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honoured on the floor of the House of Commons. Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr. Trudeau) to know of this dark past. Mr Trudeau must personally apologize and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does."

He made the statement in response to a post shared by Canadian-based human rights group organisation Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center's (FSWC) post shared on X.

In the post, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center stated, "FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others."

Meanwhile, Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons resigned on Tuesday amid building pressure over the controversy, Canada-based Global News reported.

Rota announced his resignation in the House of Commons Tuesday afternoon. His resignation takes effect at the end of business day Wednesday, he added.

“I must step down as your Speaker,” he said, adding, “I reiterate my profound regret.”

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament and said that Russia's aggression must end with Ukraine's victory. He offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy was accompanied by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. They received a standing ovation upon arrival in the House of Commons.

In his address at the Canadian Parliament, Zelenskyy said, "This Russian aggression must end with our victory so that Russia will never bring back genocide to Ukraine and will never ever try to do so, Moscow must lose once and for all and it will lose."

