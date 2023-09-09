Handshakes and Hugs: PM Modi welcomes Meloni, Erdogan, Kishida, Ramaphosa at G20 venue

New Delhi [India], September 9 : As the footfall of global leaders begins at the G20 Summit’s venue, Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the heads of States with handshakes and hugs.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa were seen shaking hands with PM Modi.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many other leaders have reached the G20 venue in the national capital.

India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place now gets underway. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comoros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

