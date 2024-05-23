Heal, unite and rebuild: Sri Lankan President's Vesak Day message

Colombo, May 23 Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the country to heal, unite and rebuild, as the South Asian nation began a two-day Vesak festival commemorating the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha.

He made the remarks in his Vesak Day statement, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka as a nation should cultivate the same great zeal for enlightenment that Buddha exemplified, to sacrifice today for a better tomorrow.

Wickremesinghe joined the Vesak festival on Thursday virtually and extended his wishes to all Buddhists for a meaningful Vesak celebration.

On Thursday, he also granted the presidential pardon to 278 prisoners to mark Vesak Day, the most important religious event for Buddhists, the prison's department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka usually pardons prisoners on Independence Day and during major religious events.

These amnesties do not apply to those convicted of murder, serious drug offences, rape, and armed robbery.

