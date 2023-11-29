Heavy snowfall in Germany causes massive traffic disruption, kills two

Berlin, Nov 29 Heavy snowfall in Germany has caused severe traffic disruptions in several states across the country, and led to the deaths of two people in car accidents.

The German Weather Service (DWD) on Tuesday warned of icy conditions with snow, and storms in some areas, with central and southern Germany particularly affected, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the Hessian state capital of Wiesbaden, 55 people including 27 children had to spend the night in a school because they were unable to leave due to the weather.

Many people in the state had to be freed from their vehicles due to trees collapsing under the weight of the snow.

Local authorities in affected states called on citizens to stay at home, and not to walk in the forest.

"The situation is acutely life-threatening due to the danger of falling trees," a statement from the Rheingau-Taunus district said.

Northern Germany was less affected, but there were also numerous accidents.

In addition to road traffic, public and air traffic is also affected. At Frankfurt Airport alone, nearly 300 flights were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, operator Fraport told local media.

The low temperatures could cause further problems for Germany.

Although the country's energy supply situation is "significantly better" than last year thanks to full gas storage facilities, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) said that risks remain.

"It is too early to give the all-clear," said BNetzA president Klaus Mueller earlier this month, adding that a "very cold winter" would cause gas consumption to rise sharply.

He asked people "to continue to think carefully about what consumption can be saved".

