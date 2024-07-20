High Commission of India in Dhaka assisting return of Indian nationals: MEA

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments there, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In order to facilitate safe travel, the MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities.

"In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India Bangladesh International Border. MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens," the MEA said in its release.

The protests in Bangladesh have been driven by demands for reform in the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

Bangladesh has imposed a curfew, and the authorities have disabled mobile internet services nationwide, citing the need to curb disinformation, according to The Washington Post.

According to MEA, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports so far.

In addition, around 200 students have returned home via regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

"The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request," the MEA said.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students.

"Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports. The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return to home," the MEA release added.

On Friday as well, the MEA had directed the Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, which says they must avoid local travel amid violent quota protests.

The MEA advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

