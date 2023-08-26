Hussain Kuwajerwala: 'Indian Idol' catapults you into the limelight

New Delhi, Aug 26 Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, who will be seen as the host of the season 14 of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', said that it is a platform for visibility, skill refinement, and guidance through mentors, and this stage catapults one into the limelight, and pave the way for opportunities to build career.

Hussain was last seen in 2018 sitcom ‘Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo’ as Jaiveer Chopra. He had hosted ‘Indian Idol’ season 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

Urging aspiring singers to come and showcase their talent, Hussain said: "Indian Idol is a platform for visibility, skill refinement, and guidance through mentors; this stage will catapult you into the limelight, and pave the way for opportunities that can build your career. Donning the hat of host for this much-loved show fills me with great joy and is truly an honor."

"During the auditions, I love interacting with gifted individuals who wish to make a mark in the field of music," he shared.

Hussain said he is looking forward to witness the rich diversity of talent that Maharashtra has to offer.

The hunt for the next singing superstar is now on. Audition at Nahar International School, Mumbai will be held on August 27.

This season of Indian Idol promises to be a remarkable journey headlining the best singing talent of the nation and hopeful contenders are encouraged to seize this chance to fulfil their dreams and potentially become the nation's next beloved singing sensation.

