"I hope we have a good G20": Former G20 Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia 

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Former G20 Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia showed his hopes ahead of the G20 summit being held here in the national capital that India would have a good G20 summit.

"I hope we have a good G20. It is a difficult situation as, for the first time, there are global events on which countries don't actually agree. But many of the other issues that are being discussed are very relevant. I certainly think we are looking at the right issues. The G20 is more like a forum for creating a broad sense of consensus, and then negotiations take place at other forums," said former Sherpa.

Ahluwalia also emphasised the issues of climate change, inclusive development and sustainability and said that he would focus on these issues in the meeting.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the Summit.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being,

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor