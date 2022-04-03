Imran Khan might remain in power for 15 more days: Former Interior Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 Pakistan's former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan might cling to power for 15 more days, local media reported.

"I met the PM and I think Imran Khan will remain PM for 15 more days," said Rasheed, adding that he (Rasheed) was constantly saying that elections were the right way forward, reported Geo News.

The development comes after reports of more than 140 legislators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigning earlier today.

The former interior minister also said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines adding that the Opposition should be happy that technology is not being used in the next general elections, the report said.

Earlier today, Pakistan President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on Prime Imran Khan's advice in a surprise move.

In a televised address to the nation after the no-confidence motion against his government was rejected by the Deputy Speaker on "constitutional" grounds, Imran Khan said that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and called upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections.

Khan said that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

The military establishment, however, had denied the claim and said that it did not give any options to the Opposition, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported.

Today, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) denied Pakistan Army's role in the events that transpired in the National Assembly today.

The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government, News International reported citing sources.

Imran Khan seemingly lost support both in the Lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

