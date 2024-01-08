India focusing on plant-based protein, fits well for us: Schouten Europe Chairman ahead of Vibrant Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 : Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Hank Schouten, the Chairman and Founder of Schouten Europe company said there are huge opportunities in India and the country's focus on plant-based protein opens up more scope for the company.

He also praised the product of soyabean in India for its quality and huge production.

On participation in Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, Chairman and Founder of Schouten Europe, Hank Schouten while speaking tosaid, "Opportunities in India are huge. Because there is high consumption of starch and oil, but not enough protein. There is a deficiency of protein, a need for protein. And since India is focusing on plant-based protein, it fits very well for us. But we have to make a product that fits in the culture...but is also priced good, because market is very price sensitive".

He elaborated on the production of 'Tempeh' which is made up of soyabean is very suitable for the Indian conditions.

"We are in the production of Tempeh. It is made of soyabean, which is grown locally. Soybean is a huge product in India, there is around 10 million hectares of Soyabean. It has got very good protein quality, and its quality is very close to meat," Schouten said.

He added, "Through fermentation, we improve its adjustability...and we produce B12, which is a big problem in India. There is big deficiency. And Tempeh absorbs taste very well, because you have to make it tasty and Indians are experts in taste".

Amlan Bora, the Chief Representative for India and Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), also hailed Vibrant Gujarat for providing a multi-dimensional platform.

Drawing comparison to the World Economic Forum, he said that Vibrant Gujarat has evolved over the years where it is no longer just limited to Gujarat.

"To me, Vibrant Gujarat is the world economic forum of India because this provides us with a multi-dimensional platform. First of all, of course, Gujarat is a very interesting place for us and for everybody in terms of investment potential. We have significant investments made in Gujarat already through our Dutch companies, and that continues," Bora said.

He added, "Vibrant Gujarat over the years has evolved into an event where it is not just about Gujarat anymore. We get the opportunity to even interact with delegations from other countries, so that's where I say to me, it is the world economic forum of India".

Virbrant Gujarat will take place in Ahmedabad from December 10-12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a large trade show on Tuesday. Industrialists from India and abroad will participate in the summit.

A release from the Gujarat government said more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world will participate in the trade show. Bookings for the entire area dedicated to the show have been completed.

The release added that about 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows, while 33 countries are participating as partners. The trade show will have 13 halls based on various themes, including 'Make in Gujarat', and 'Self-reliant India'.

The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor