India, Nepal sign MoU on construction of motorable bridge over Mahakali river

India and Nepal on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a motorable Bridge over the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula (India) with Darchula (Nepal), under Indian grant assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release that the MoU was signed by Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Rabindra Nath Shrestha, in presence of Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Renu Kumari Yadav.

The project will enhance cross-border connectivity between the Sudurpaschim province of Nepal and the Uttarakhand state of India across the Mahakali river where close people-to-people links exist between communities on both sides of the border, the release said.

This is in line with the priority shared by both the governments to expand cross-border connectivity for streamlining commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The construction of the bridge is planned to commence soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

