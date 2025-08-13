India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in Delhi, Jaishankar emphasizes synergy between government and industry

New Delhi [India] Aug 13 : The third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) was held here on Wednesday, with the leaders of the two countries expressing their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ISMR had a productive interaction with the India Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) delegation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the Singapore Ministers who attended the ISMR for their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

He said synergy between Government and Industry is key to the unlocking next phase of bilateral ties.

"Delighted to attend the 3rd India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable #ISMR in New Delhi. Thank DPM @GANKIMYONG, Coordinating Minister for National Security & Home Affairs K Shanmugam, FM @VivianBala, Digital Development & Information Minister @joteo_ylm, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow for their commitment to strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Apart from Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways, IT and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, attended India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

Singapore Ministers who took part in ISMR were g, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan,; Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Dr. Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow,

The third round of ISMR identified avenues to broaden further and deepen our bilateral relations.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISMR is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, and the second meeting was held in Singapore in August 2024.

India and Singapore share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

