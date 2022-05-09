Indian-American women launch digital platform 'We Must Meet' to screen movies, host events

Former US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle has announced her association with a new digital platform 'We Must Meet', launched by a group of women of Indian heritage.

The technology initiative is said to be the first video conference platform that can also act as an OTT platform, where filmmakers from Hollywood and Indian Cinema can screen their own cinematic content.

Guilfoyle will be the brand ambassador and strategic advisor to the project as well as a stakeholder in the project, said founder Manju Mason.

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee Guilfoyle has joined forces with a group of women entrepreneur friends who are of Indian heritage. Founder Pooja A Patil says that the unique aspect of their latest offering 'We Must Meet' is that it can live stream political events, Town Halls, sports events and concerts, which can be accessed by up to 30,000 people at the same time.

Sharing her excitement, 21-year-old founder Founder Ish Patil, said, "Today the majority of top Bollywood and Hollywood film-makers are making content for OTT, exclusively for online screening. India's OTT market is fastest-growing, and has the potential to become largest in the world."

Founder Manju Mason also stated: "This is the only video conferencing platform that transcends the border of regular video conference towards screening of Bollywood and Hollywood online movies."

'We Must Meet' content will comprise international as well as regional projects. It will be driven by an annual subscription model and is being launched in India and globally.

Elaborating on the platform, Manju Mason, who has conceptualized 'We Must Meet', added, "The software has been entirely developed in the United States and is community-based. It will change the way people will meet and host business meetings."

'We Must Meet' is powered and managed by technology company Iotum, said tech coordinator R. Manji.

'We Must Meet' will connect students and learners to their curriculum and training from anywhere in the world via browser-based remote learning, said Pooja A Patil an educationist, who also overseas at numerous education institutions under the brand of Ajeenkya D.Y Patil University.

The company's financial analyst K. Patel announced that 'We Must Meet' is soon going to launch Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, resorts and restaurants under the same brand.

( With inputs from ANI )

