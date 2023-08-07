Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja becomes new Tesla Chief Financial Officer

Texas [US], August 7 : Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja became the new Tesla Chief Financial Officer after Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down from his position.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, Kirkhorn informed that after being part of the company for 13 years, he has left the position. He also thanked Tesla's CEO Elon Musk for his leadership and optimism.

"This morning Tesla announced that I’ve stepped down from my role as Chief Financial Officer, succeeded by our Chief Accounting Officer, Vaibhav Taneja. Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in his post.

"As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible. I also want to thank Elon for his leadership and optimism, which has inspired so many people," he added.

Vaibhav Taneja started his journey from Delhi University to Tesla. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Delhi and became a part of Tesla's team in 2016 as he joined SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla. Later on, he became the Assistant Corporate Controller in February 2017.

He was promoted in the year 2018 and got the new designation, "Corporate Controller." And in 2019 he became the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).

