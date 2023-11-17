Indian students set record for 3rd consecutive year in US, now constitute quarter of international students: Envoy Garcetti

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Indian students studying in the United States have broken records for the third consecutive year, according to US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who also revealed that the number of Indian students pursuing education in the United States has exceeded 2,68,000 in the academic year 2022-23.

"Indian students have broken records for students in the United States for the third year in a row. The report indicated there were more than 2,68,000 Indian students studying in the United States in 2022-23," said Garcetti as he attended the 45th Anniversary Of The Humphrey Fellowship Programme on Thursday.

Ambassador Garcetti highlighted the significant impact of Indian students on the US education landscape, noting that they now constitute a quarter of all international students in the country. Moreover, he emphasised that India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States, marking a historic shift in educational demographics.

"In fact, Indian students are now a quarter of all students coming from abroad to the United States, and India recently surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students period in the United States for the first time in more than a decade," the US envoy added.

In a poignant reflection on the state of the world, Garcetti underscored the significance of the evolving relationship between the United States and India. Listing the pressing global issues of divisions, war, climate crises, and poverty, the US envoy expressed his belief that the partnership between the two nations goes beyond a simple additive relationship.

"At a moment when the world is so filled with divisions and war, when we see our climate crying out and our planet crying out for help, when we see injustices and we see poverty, when we see unhealthy conditions for too many people. I truly believe that the bridge we are building between US and India is much more than the United States plus India. Instead of an additive relationship, it's multiplicative. It's something which is exponential. It's something which gives more than just the power of two nations together," Ambassador Garcetti remarked.

In a lighter context, Ambassador Garcetti also shared his first-hand experience of Diwali in India, noting the festival's unique warmth and generosity. Drawing parallels with his experiences of Christmas in the United States and other holidays around the world, he expressed admiration for the grandeur and spirit of Diwali, suggesting that it surpasses celebrations anywhere globally.

"Diwali is a very special time, this is the first Diwali I've lived in India. And just to see that warmth and that generosity, as somebody who's experienced that with Christmas in the United States, other holidays in other countries, I think Diwali probably outdoes any group of celebrations anywhere in the world," Garcetti added.

Notably, the community of the US Embassy in India also celebrated Diwali on Sunday with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli.

