India's G20 Presidency at crucial moment of global economy: OECD Sherpa

New Delhi [India], September 8 : OECD Sherpa to the G20 Andreas Schaal called India a "fantastic host" for the world. He stated that India has taken the G20 Presidency at a crucial moment of the global economy in which the world needs sustainable resilient growth.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Andreas Schaal said, "First of all, I should say that India is a fantastic host for the world. India has taken the G20 Presidency at a crucial moment of the global economy in which we need sustainable resilient growth, we need to tackle inflation, we need to have new approaches on climate change to tackle the climate crisis. And the fourth point would be that we need to also tackle the Sustainable Development Goals. We're halfway through and we need to have another emphasis to reach them."

Speaking about the focus point of the upcoming Sherpa meeting, he said that the big goal should be what the G20 can do to contribute sustainable, resilient growth, kick-start the engines of trade and investment and focus on a structural reform agenda required to tackle inflation.

Andreas Schaal said, "I mean, the big goal should be what can the G20 do to contribute to sustainable, resilient growth, kick-start the engines of trade and investment, focus on a structural reform agenda which is needed in country tackling inflation, really taking care of the people who are suffering due to high energy prices because of the war in Ukraine. So, there are things which are on the economic front, there are things you need to see."

"We had 38 degrees today here in India, which is maybe normal, but in Europe, we had lot of heat, we had a lot of rain. So, I mean, the climate crisis is there...from this week, some decisive commitments from countries on fighting climate change, which is India promoting a Green Development Pact, the Lifestyle for Environment, Lifestyle for Sustainable Development. So, India is tackling and addressing these issues and we very much look forward to meaningful outcomes," he added.

Schaal called India a key partner in the OECD since 2007. Schaal said that the OECD is "very intensively" working with India. He stated that the OECD is supporting India's G20 Presidency quite a lot and called India an "important partner" for the OECD.

Asked about India's role in the OECD, he said, “India has been a key partner in the OECD since 2007. We're working very intensively with India. We have been supporting India's G20 presidency quite a lot in vivid exchanges with India. And Sherpa Amitabh Kant My secretary general met Prime Minister Modi twice in order to discuss what we can advance together. So, India is an important partner for the OECD and we very much hope that this will start, as they say in Casablanca, the beginning of a wonderful friendship."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor