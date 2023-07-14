Indonesia: Jaishankar discusses Myanmar, Indo-Pacific with US Secy Blinken, EU Rep Borrell

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Indonesia's Jakarta, on Friday discussed Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles.

Jaishankar is in Jakarta for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit which concluded on Friday.

The leaders met on the sidelines of ASEAN and Jaishankar discussed views on Ukraine, Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific with Blinken and the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Myanmar in detail with the EU High Representative Fontelles.

"Pleasure to meet @SecBlinken. Followed up on PM @narendramodi ’s recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted on his meeting with Blinken.

"Appreciate the conversation today with EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF on the sidelines of the ARF meetings. Had a detailed discussion on the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Myanmar," the EAM wrote on Twitter after his meeting with the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles.

Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart and discussed issues regarding the regional and international agendas, including interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Jaishankar met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Indonesia, suggesting India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains.

EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in these two countries will culminate on July 18.

In the first leg of his visit, the EAM reached Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will jet off to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC).

