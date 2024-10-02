"Iran attack on Israel defeated, ineffective," says US NSA Jake Sullivan

Washington DC [US], October 2 : US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that the US Military coordinated closely with Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel from Iran and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris personally monitored the attack.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sullivan said that no civilian deaths were reported in the Iranian attack. Sullivan said that Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Today Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles President Biden and vice president Harris monitored the attack and the response from White House Situation Room joined in person and remotely by their National Security team.

He added that the US is working with the IDF to assess the impact of the attack.

"We are still working with the IDF and the authorities in Israel to assess the impact of the attack but at this time and I stress at this time we do not know of any deaths in Israel. We do not know of any damage to aircraft or strategic military assets in Israel. In short based on what we know at this point attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective. This was first and foremost the result of professionalism of the IDF but in no small part because of the skilled work of the US Military and meticulous ioint planning in anticipation."

Sullivan stressed that this was a developing situation and that the US will consult with Israel on the next steps that they would take.

"We reserve the right to amend and adjust as necessary as we gather more information. The word 'Fog of War' was invented for a situation like this. This is a fluid situation. We will consult with the Israelis on next steps in terms of the the response and how to deal with what Iran has just done. We will continue to monitor for further threats and attacks from Iran and its proxies. We are particularly focused on protecting US service members," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tehran Times quoted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying, "In this operation, some air bases and radar centers, as well as the conspiracy and assassination plotting centers against the resistance leaders, particular Ismail Haniyeh and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the military commanders of Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance of Palestine, and the commanders of IRGC, were targeted."

IRGC announced the name of today's military operation against Israeli regime as "Operation True Promise II","

Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem on Tuesday in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East. The IDF further said that it intercepted 'a large number' of the 180 ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The Times of Israel reports that Israelis have now been told they can leave shelters after Iranian attack of 180 ballistic missiles.

The IDF said, "Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor