Israel shoots down farthest rocket fired from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Arrow missile defense system intercepted a rocket in the Arava region north of Eilat that had been fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Eilat, Israel's port city on the Gulf of Aqaba, is about 250 km from Gaza, making the rocket the furthest to travel from Gaza.

Hamas on Saturday claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it fired several long-range Ayyash-250 rockets.

No casualties or damage was caused. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor