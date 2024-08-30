Israeli forces withdraw from parts of Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah in Gaza after mission completion

Jerusalem, Aug 30 Israel's army announced on Friday that its forces had withdrawn from several parts of the cities of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip after they "completed their mission" in these areas.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Adraee informed residents and displaced Palestinians that they could return to certain parts of Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, noting that these areas "will from now on be classified as part of the humanitarian zone," he wrote on the social media platform X.

According to Adraee, the new "safe" zones cover neighborhoods in the northern and central Khan Younis and at the northeastern edge of the city, near the boundary with the Deir al-Balah.

Photos circulating on social media showed thousands of Palestinians returning home, carrying bags as they walked through the ruins and massive piles of rubble caused by Israeli bombardments in southern Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The troops of the 98th Division have completed their divisional operation in the Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah area," the Israeli army said in a statement, adding the troops had been operating in the area for about a month, simultaneously conducting ground and underground operations.

According to the Israeli military, more than 250 Palestinian militants were killed during the operation in the region.

More than 40,600 people have been killed in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which began on October 7 last year, following Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israeli communities that killed about 1,200 people, according to figures released by both sides.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor