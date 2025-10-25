Jaishankar extends greetings to Kazakhstan on its Republic Day, stresses strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], October 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Kazakhstan on the occasion of its Republic Day on Saturday, reaffirming India's commitment to deepening its long-standing ties with the Central Asian nation.

"Greetings to FM Yermek Kosherbayev, the Government and the people of Kazakhstan on their Republic Day. Look forward to further strengthening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in an X post.

Kazakhstan's Republic Day also drew messages of goodwill from world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, while the Russian Foreign Ministry conveyed Moscow's continued support for Astana.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry posted, "Congratulations to brotherly and friendly Kazakhstan on its Republic Day!"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also sent wishes, writing, "Happy Republic Day, Kazakhstan! May your country be prosperous! May the friendship between our two nations continue to grow in peace and solidarity. We highly appreciate Kazakhstan's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Best wishes to the friendly people of the magnificent country of the Great Steppe!"

Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the United Nations Triangular Cooperation Conference (UNTCC) 2025, reaffirming the strong defence partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), relations between India and Kazakhstan date back over 2,000 years, rooted in trade, cultural exchange, and shared philosophical traditions. "The journey of Buddhism from India to Central Asia and Sufi ideas from Central Asia to India are two such examples," the MEA noted.

India was among the first nations to recognize Kazakhstan's independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations were formally established on February 22, 1992. The Indian Embassy opened in Almaty in May 1992, followed by the opening of Kazakhstan's Embassy in New Delhi in 1993.

After Kazakhstan's capital shifted from Almaty to Astana in 1997, India opened a representative office there in September 2003. The two countries have since built a multifaceted partnership encompassing political, economic, cultural, and defence cooperation.

