Jaishankar meets Argentina President in third leg of three-nation visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday (Local Time) and both the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that from the perspective of the global South and the bilateral ties shared between the two countries, both the leaders also spoke about energy and food security.

"Thank President @alferdez for receiving me. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Also spoke about energy & food security, both from the perspective of the Global South & our bilateral ties. Underlined the importance of affordable healthcare, including pharmaceuticals. Exchanged views on the potential for our defence cooperation as well as in nuclear energy," he added.

External Affairs Minister, who arrived in Argentina on Thursday, met the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa and appreciated his positive outlook towards expanding our economic cooperation.

"Glad to meet @SergioMassa, Minister of Economy of Argentina. Appreciate his positive outlook towards expanding our economic cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier than this, Jaishankar also visited Brazil and Paraguay as part of his three-nation visit. On Monday, Jaishankar concluded his first ever official visit to Paraguay where he inaugurated the newly-opened Indian Embassy in the capital city Asuncion. The Embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by EAM and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.

He also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. The External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.

This was the first ever visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Paraguay which has taken place as the two countries completed the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

After Paraguay, Jaishankar visited Brazil where he interacted with the association of entrepreneurs of Brazil, LIDE. He also visited the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo which is the largest Industry association in Brazil and reaffirmed that several opportunities await both nations in business cooperation under the umbrella of strengthened bilateral ties.

During his visit to Sao Paulo, Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting Wednesday with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca and had comprehensive discussions concerning trade, investments and other consular domains.

Jaishankar also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca and exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict.

( With inputs from ANI )

