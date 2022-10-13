Jaishankar to pay a two-day visit to Egypt to review bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day official visit to Egypt starting Saturday to review bilateral relations and discuss a range of global issues of mutual interest with his Egyptian counterpart.

The visit from October 15-16 is taking place at the invitation of Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry. This is Jaishankar's first bilateral visit to Egypt. During the visit, EAM will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The EAM will interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of the Egyptian and Indian business communities.

India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages. Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. Egypt has been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit. India-Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at USD 7.26 billion during the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

Indian investment in Egypt exceeds USD 3.15 billion. Over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, retail etc.

EAM's visit to Egypt will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest. The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership.

( With inputs from ANI )

