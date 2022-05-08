King of Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital for medical tests

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, local media reported citing Saudi Press Agency.

According to a statement from the royal court, he was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

King Salman, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March, reported Khaleej Times.

He became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015. Prior to his accession, he was Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia from June 16, 2012 to January 23, 2015.

( With inputs from ANI )

