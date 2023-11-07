Krishna Kaul, Manit Joura to perform on ‘Naatu Naatu’ in ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ episode

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura are all set to perform on the popular tracks ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘Gujju Pataka’, ‘Hearththrob’, and ‘Yentamma’ in the Diwali special episode ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’.

The stars of 'Kundali Bhagya' are all set to turn host to the families of 'Bhagya Lakshmi', 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', and 'Kumkum Bhagya', for a grand Diwali celebration.

The episode titled 'Rishton Ki Deepavali', is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun.

While all the performances by the stars will blow the audience's minds away, the power-packed performance by the boys -- Krishna and Manit --will get everyone grooving.

The two dashing heartthrobs in coordinated floral outfits, dancing with aplomb will have their female fans swooning. Despite having limited time to rehearse, they truly owned the stage with their infectious energy and inimitable style.

Talking about the same, Krishna said: “It’s really fun whenever the Zee Kutumb comes together to celebrate any festival. I really enjoyed performing with Manit and we have really set the stage on fire with our performance, I am sure the audience will love it.”

“We don't meet often, but Manit and I have great camaraderie off-screen, which automatically translates into our on-screen performance. We had just one day to learn the entire choreography and kept practicing it on our own until we performed it together on the stage. I am really looking forward to fans seeing our energetic performance on stage,” he added.

It will air on Zee TV on November 7.

