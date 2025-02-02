Mahrang Baloch condemns forceful disappearance in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that a man, Yasir Hameed was "forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces three months ago."

Mahrang said that the youth's family had been looking for his whereabouts since then, but no avail.

Even the courts or police have not provided any updates.

In a post on X, she said, "A Baloch youth, Yasir Hameed, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces three months ago. Since then, his family has been desperately seeking information about his whereabouts, but state authorities have neither presented him before a court or police station nor provided any updates. Enforced disappearances constitute a severe human rights violation and remain a key element of the ongoing Baloch Genocide. The Baloch community continues to endure systematic oppression and persecution."

Meanwhile, the Karachi-Quetta highway was blocked for over a day as protests continue in Balochistan over the alleged enforced disappearance of 15-year-old Anas Ahmed from Khuzdar, as reported by the Balochistan Post on Saturday.

According to the Balochistan Post, Anas was taken from the Guzgi area of Balochistan by military personnel. His family, along with local residents, has organized a sit-in demanding his immediate release and information on his whereabouts. The protests have caused significant disruptions to traffic between Karachi and Quetta.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has shown support for the demonstration, calling on people to gather at Shahsawar Chowk (Ghora Chowk) in solidarity with Anas' family, the Balochistan Post reported.

Prominent activist Mahrang Baloch condemned the alleged abduction, describing it as an act of "state violence." On X, she stated, "15-year-old Anas Ahmed has been abducted from Khuzdarbeaten and taken away by security forces." She further stressed that the struggle against enforced disappearances is not only for the affected families but a collective fight for the survival of the Baloch nation, highlighting the broader oppression faced by their people, the Balochistan Post reported.

