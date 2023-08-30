Manit Joura on Raksha Bandhan: 'Sisters should be celebrated everyday'

New Delhi, Aug 30 Actor Manit Joura believes that Raksha Bandhan is about the loving bond between siblings, and sisters should be celebrated not just one day, but everyday.

Talking about the festival, the 'Kundali Bhagya' fame actor said: "Raksha Bandhan is all about siblings, and the loving bond they share. I believe that sisters should be celebrated not just one day, but everyday. The most remarkable and cherished aspect of my relationship with my sister is our togetherness during these special moments."

"Residing in different cities, our reunions are valuable presents for us. I don't confine my expressions of affection to a single day; I consistently strive to make my sister feel exceptional," Manit said.

The 36-year-old actor added: "While I won't be able to journey to Delhi this Raksha Bandhan due to my commitment to Kundali Bhagya's shoot, my sister might be visiting Mumbai this year. We're planning to indulge in some shopping, and I intend to gift her whatever she desires. Personally, I take great pleasure in pampering her in every conceivable manner. I consider myself truly fortunate to have such an adorable sister."

'Kundali Bhagya' is a romantic drama television series, which is a spin-off series of 'Kumkum Bhagya'. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Arora Luthra, Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra, and Manit as Rishabh Luthra. It also features Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad. The show airs on Zee TV.

Manit made his film debut in 2010 Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baaraat', directed by Maneesh Sharma, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

He was also seen in 'Naagin 6' as Professor Jeet Patel.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor