Montana Plane Crash: Two Injured After Aircraft Crashes Into Stationary Jet at Kalispell City Airport (Watch)

A small aircraft crashed into a stationary plane at Kalispell City Airport in Montana, US, on Monday afternoon, August 11 (US local time). At the time of the incident, four passengers were on board the Socata TBM 700 aircraft, two of them received minor injuries, according to reports.

As per the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Socata TBM 700 struck an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing on the runway at Kalispell City Airport at around 2 pm on Monday. All four passengers on the plane rescued safely.

Also Read | Three killed in shooting at Austin store in Texas.

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen told KPAX that something unusual happened during the landing at the airport, and the plane crashed into another plane.

BREAKING: Plane crashes into another small plane on taxiway at Kalispell City Airport in Montana; no word on number of onboard on each plane. - KPAX pic.twitter.com/ZXbIzCjXUT — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 11, 2025

Visuals from the crash site show large black smoke rising to the skies from the airport runway while both aircraft were completely engulfed in a ball of fire and destroyed. Kalispell is located in northwestern Montana, about 90 miles north of Missoula and roughly 150 miles east of Spokane, Washington.

According to FAA records, the crashed aircraft was built in 2011 and owned by Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington.