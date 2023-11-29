MoS External Affairs & Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, to visit Malaysia from Nov 30-Dec 2

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, will visit Malaysia from November 30-December 2 to futher advance the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership was established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia in 2015 and takes forward the understandings of the India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting held on November 7 in New Delhi, according to an official release.

During his visit, the MoS is expected to meet several ministers in the Malaysian government, including his counterparts. He will also attend the inauguration of the first ever GOPIO (Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin) International Business Summit and Expo on December 1 2023 followed by the GOPIO International Business Excellence Awards ceremony on December 2.

The MoS will inaugurate the Indian Workers Resource Centre at the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

He will also interact with members of the Indian community, including expat workers in Malaysia.

The MoS will, in addition, participate in the 'Bhakti - the Musical' cultural programme at the Temple of Fine Arts, Kuala Lumpur, as per the official release.

Recently, the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, announced ambitious plans for India-Malaysia bilateral trade, aiming to take the quantum of bilateral trade to USD 25 billion in the next three years. Currently standing at USD 20 billion, the commercial relationship between the two countries is poised for growth, with a focus on economic sustainability.

Speaking to ANI, the Indian envoy emphasised the significance of economic ties, saying, "In any relationship, the real sustenance comes from economic and trade relations."

He highlighted India's import of various commodities from Malaysia, including palm oil, crude oil, and LNG.

"The bilateral trade between India and Malaysia, currently at 20 billion dollars, will increase to 25 billion dollars in the next three years," Reddy said, adding, "But we do import quite a lot of commodities from Malaysia, including palm oil, crude oil, and LNG."

Reflecting on the 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Reddy mentioned the ongoing efforts to realise the enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to Malaysia.

He also stressed the comprehensive nature of the relationship, covering the entire spectrum.

"We are in the process of now realising the enhanced strategic partnership that was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, where it was decided that our engagement with Malaysia would be taken to newer heights, wherein covering the entire spectrum of the relationship," Reddy added.

