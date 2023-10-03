MoS Ranjan Singh’s Timor-Leste visit adds momentum to bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Minister of State (MoS) of External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, paid an official visit to Timor-Leste from September 30 - October 2, the first ministerial-level visit from India to Timor-Leste since 2018, Ministry of External Affairs informed.

​During the visit, MoS called on President Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, trade, hydrocarbons, pharmaceuticals, education and capacity building, the MEA said in a release.

He also held talks with Foreign Minister Bendito Dos Santos Freitas, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Filipus Nino Pereira, with the discussions centering on adding momentum to bilateral cooperation, development partnership and capacity building, it said.

“Hon’ble Minister of State @RanjanRajkuma11 visited World Health Organization, Timor-Leste where Dr. Arvind Mathur, WHO representative and his team briefed him on health challenges and WHO’s efforts on healthcare transformation in Timor-Leste,” India in Timor-Leste posted on social media platform X.

​MoS also attended a detailed briefing on the health sector of the country at the WHO resident office in Dili. He also interacted with members of the Indian community and Indian professionals working in international organisations in Timor-Leste, it added.

President of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, during the MoS’ visit, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to open an Indian Embassy in his country’s capital, Dili.

During his four-day official visit to Timor-Leste, Ranjan Singh, called on President Horta and the two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties through cooperation in the oil and gas sector, capacity building, health, trade and food security.

“Extremely fruitful meeting of MOS @RanjanRajkuma11 with H.E. Mr. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, today. Discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties through cooperation in health, trade, oil and gas sector, capacity building, & food security,” India in Timor-Leste posted on X.

“President Horta welcomed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's decision to open a resident Indian Embassy in Dili,” the post added.

PM Modi has recently announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili, the capital city of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, on the country's north coast.

The city holds importance as it recalls the nation's struggles for independence from Portugal as well as Indonesia.

India's decision to open an embassy in Dilli shows its commitment to the Act East policy.

