Munir perfected authoritarian takeover for modern era: Report

Stockholm, Aug 25 Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has effortlessly accomplished what earlier Pakistani military personnel achieved through bloodshed. Since November 2022, Munir has systematically dismantled civilian authority, rigged elections, awarded himself medals, extended his tenure, and reduced Pakistan’s government to a puppet show, a report stated on Monday.

"He rules Pakistan today without holding civilian office. Munir’s path to absolute power began with Pakistan’s 2024 general elections. The military under his command organised the most suspicious election in Pakistan’s history. The goal was to prevent Imran Khan’s PTI from winning and install compliant politicians who would rubber-stamp military decisions. Parliament now serves as Munir’s approval committee rather than a check on power," geopolitical analyst and author Matteo Bianchi wrote in an opinion piece that appeared in the European Times.

Bianchi emphasised that the Sharifs and Bhutto-Zardaris, traditional beneficiaries of military patronage, returned to their familiar roles as civilian window dressing for military rule. This electoral manipulation, he said, eliminated the last barrier to military dominance. With genuine opposition crushed and compliant politicians installed, Munir had created the perfect environment for his power grab.

In 2025, Munir was promoted to Field Marshal. None of the active Pakistani army chiefs had ever held this rank. His promotion to Field Marshal in May came after a short conflict between India and Pakistan, however, the timing showcased the aim of promoting Munir above his peers and cementing his authority.

"The promotion followed a pattern established by dictators. Munir also awarded himself the Hilal-e-Jurat, Pakistan’s second-highest military honour. Since the Army Chief has no commanding officer above him, this medal was essentially a gift from Munir to himself. The citation process that normally validates such awards becomes meaningless when the recipient controls the entire military hierarchy. Munir’s most sophisticated power grab operates through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. This body, under direct military supervision, handles Pakistan’s economic decisions while bypassing civilian oversight," the expert mentioned.

Instead of abolishing civilian institutions, Munir has hollowed them out. Parliament proceedings take place, ministers hold press conferences, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visits abroad, however, real decisions are made in military headquarters under the instructions of Munir, as per the report.

"In November 2024, Pakistan’s parliament extended Munir’s tenure from three to five years. The bill passed with minimal debate, demonstrating parliament’s complete subservience to military will. No previous army chief had received such an extension through legislative action. The extension serves multiple purposes. It provides legal cover for extended military rule while establishing precedent for future term extensions. If Munir can extend his tenure once through compliant legislators, he can do it again," the European Times opinion piece details.

Munir has maintained ties with US military leadership through multiple visits to Washington. These meetings secure economic support for Pakistan while legitimising his authority internationally. Historically, the US has preferred Pakistani military chiefs to civilian leadership and this preference gives Munir benefit in domestic politics.

"Munir has perfected authoritarian takeover for the modern era. He avoided the dramatic overthrow that characterized previous Pakistani coups. Instead, he used election rigging, institutional capture, legislative manipulation, and international legitimacy to achieve the same result: absolute control. The model is insidious because it maintains democratic facades.

"Elections occur, parliament meets, courts function, and media operates within limits. But all real power flows through Munir and the military hierarchy he controls. Pakistan’s civilian leadership has been reduced to ceremonial status. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif serves as Munir’s spokesman rather than head of government. Parliament approves military decisions rather than making policy. The judiciary rules according to military preferences rather than law," wrote Bianchi.

