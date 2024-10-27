Muslim leaders in Michigan rally behind Trump amid discontent with Biden's Gaza policy

Michigan [US], October 27 : A coalition of prominent Muslim leaders in Michigan has publicly endorsed former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Novi, criticising US President Biden's policies regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This announcement marks a significant shift in support from a community that has traditionally leaned toward the US Democratic Party, The Nation reported.

At the rally, Belal Alzuhairi emphasised their support for Trump, stating, "We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war." He praised Trump's commitment to ending conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine, arguing for an end to the global bloodshed. Alzuhairi believes Trump is capable of facilitating peace.

In response, Trump affirmed that Muslim and Arab voters seek an end to ongoing wars and a return to peace in the Middle East. He remarked, "That's all they want," addressing the community's desire for stability and resolution in conflict areas.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticise Vice President Kamala Harris, pointing out her connection to Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman known for supporting the Iraq invasion in 2001. He noted the endorsement Harris received from the Cheneys, further highlighting perceived inconsistencies within the Democratic Party, reported The Nation.

The discontent within Michigan's Muslim community has grown due to the Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel amid its military actions in Gaza since October 7, 2023. This shift was evident when over 100,000 Democratic voters chose "uncommitted" in the state's presidential primary, protesting Biden's Gaza policy during his re-election campaign.

Tensions escalated when the Democratic Party declined the request from the Uncommitted movement to feature a Palestinian American speaker at the Democratic National Convention in August. This refusal further alienated Muslim voters, who felt underrepresented.

Adding to the strain, Ahmed Ghanim, a former congressional candidate in Michigan, reported being removed from an invitation-only event hosted by Harris without explanation. The Harris campaign later expressed regret over the incident, assuring Ghanim that he would be welcome at future events, The Nation reported.

With around 300,000 individuals of Middle Eastern and North African descent living in Michigan, accounting for 3.1 per cent of the state's population, their electoral influence is significant.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Michigan by just over 150,000 votes, a stark contrast to Trump's slim victory in 2016 against Hillary Clinton by less than 11,000 votes.

