Nepal: Buddhists celebrate 'Bhumi Pujan' of India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini

Lumbini [Nepal], August 6 : The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, celebrated the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH) in Lumbini on Sunday.

The foundation stone for this esteemed project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on May 16, 2022.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' event saw the participation of 250 distinguished guests, including 150 Monks and 100 devotees. The esteemed gathering included prominent personalities like Maitri Mahathero, Maitya (former VC Lumbini Development Trust), Sovana Mahathero (President All Nepal Bikkhu Association), Sukothmahatro (Thai Monastery), Sujanitha Mahathero (Myanmar Monastery), and representatives from Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Monasteries, among others.

The programme started with serene chanting by various sects followed by the sacred Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, according to a release.

Talks were delivered by distinguished speakers including Dr Dhammapiaya, Maitya Bhante, Sidhicharan Bhattarai (VC LDT), and Karan Bansal (First Secretary Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Nepal).

The vote of thanks was extended by Khempo Ghase Thupten Jigdol, expressing heartfelt appreciation to all contributors for making the event a resounding success.

The establishment of the IICBCH symbolises the shared cultural heritage between India and Nepal while emphasising ecological mindfulness and interconnectedness with the living world. It aims to promote the teachings of Lord Buddha and enrich the spiritual journey of pilgrims worldwide. The center's vision received overwhelming support, establishing it as a crucial hub for Dhamma related activities in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. Furthermore, it aligns with Nepal's commitment to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Emissions by 2045.

The India International Centre For Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH) will be built with sustainability at its core, drawing inspiration from Buddha Dhamma's ecological mindfulness and interconnectedness. The center aspires to contribute to the richness of knowledge and wisdom prevalent in Lumbini's ecosystem.

The event concluded with a lunch and a captivating documentary viewing at Hotel Hokke Lumbini, providing participants with an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and foster lasting friendships.

