Nishant Dahiya took cue from Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a scene in ‘Sultan of Delhi’

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actor Nishant Dahiya, whose show ‘Sultan of Delhi’ released on Friday, shared an incident which reminded him of his ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

There was a particular scene which the director of ‘Sultan of Delhi’, Milan Luthria, literally choreographed and wanted him to emulate.

Talking about taking a cue from Nawaz, Nishant said: “It felt like Deja vu from ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ where the director did exactly the same and Nawaz sir had to emulate. If someone as seasoned as Nawazuddin could attentively listen and observe a debutant director who choreographed a few scenes while shooting for Raat Akeli Hai, then I certainly could learn a lesson or two from mirroring my director, Milan Sir. This experience with Nawaz sir years back made my journey on the sets Sultan of Delhi so much easier."

There were instances where director Milan Luthria had a distinct vision for certain scenes. Nishant elaborated on the process, explaining: "During a few scenes, Milan sir had specific directions for me, and he would come over and guide me, saying, 'RP (character name), look at me, and deliver the line in this manner.' He would demonstrate his clear vision for the performance."

He described how the series transported him to the bygone era of the 70s, a time when dialogue delivery took centre stage. The actor acknowledged that ‘Sultan of Delhi’ required actors to wholeheartedly embrace the larger-than-life dialogue delivery style of the 1970s.

"We, as new-generation of actors, may not have been initially trained for this style of dialogue delivery, but it represents a new learning and a significant aspect of our cinematic history”, he added.

