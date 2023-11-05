Noor Alfallah celebrates $30k lawsuit victory with brother Naseer in Malibu

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah is in a celebratory mood after having won over $30,000 for child support. To celebrate her victory, she was spotted having a fancy dinner with her brother Naseer at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The 29-year old was wearing an all-black look for the occasion, donning black trousers and a matching scoop-neck top. Noor’s little brother sported a loose-fitting white top with a black accent sweater tied around his neck, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Her luxurious and fancy dinner at one of Hollywood’s top celebrity hotspot comes after her boyfriend, the legendary actor Al Pacino, 83, was ordered by a Los Angeles judge to pay her $30,000 a month in child support.

In addition, ‘The Godfather’ star was ordered to make a yearly $15,000 deposit into an education fund for his youngest son. Additional costs for ‘The Scarface’ star include a $110,000 upfront payment before resuming the monthly payments, and $13,000 for a night nurse and cover any medical bills outside of health insurance coverage

The judge also ruled that Alfallah, and Pacino will have joint legal custody, while the young Sony producer will have primary physical custody.

The couple was first romantically linked to Alfallah in April 2022, but it was later revealed that they had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the two of them still dating and getting on well, it is unknown why Alfallah chose to file for custody.

According to Page Six, “She (Noor) mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”

“She has been with Pacino for some time,” emphasising that they “get on very well.”

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” they continued, adding, “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

