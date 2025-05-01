Oklahoma Helicopter Crash: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Chopper Crashes at Wiley Post Airport

A Bob Mills SkyNews 9 helicopter crashed at Wiley Post Airport in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday, April 30. As per the report, the copper with two passengers flipped at the airport. The individual traveller received minor injuries, and no fatalities were reported following the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) rushed to the crash site to investigate.

Pilot Jim Gardner and photojournalist Tim Young were onboard the chopper at the time of the crash. Both are fine and are being checked out as a “precautionary measure.”

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 helicopter crashes at Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City; no reports of serious injuries. - TheLostOgle/KWTW pic.twitter.com/NMZWYm6WNC — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 1, 2025

SkyNews 9 informed its employees via official email, which The Lost Ogle quoted in its report. The mail reads, "We wanted to share with you that while returning to the airport (Wiley Post Airport) this evening (Thursday), there was an incident with Bob Mills SkyNews 9. This happened during the landing, and the chopper was damaged."

Giving further updates about their employees onboard, "We are grateful that Jim and Tim are okay. They are currently being checked out as precautionary measure. We do not know the cause or the extent of the damage at this time. Please make sure to refer any external inquiries to Houston. We will share more information with you as it becomes available"