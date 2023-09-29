On behalf of UAE President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], September 29 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia on a working visit.

On his arrival at Nikola Tesla Airport, he was received by Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, and a number of Serbian officials.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia.

He was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; and a number of government officials. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor