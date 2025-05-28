"Our relationship, connect, and empathy truly special": EAM Jaishankar hails India-Africa ties

New Delhi [India], May 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the relationship, connect and empathy between India and Africa is "truly special."

He expressed India's commitment to development of Africa by keeping India's market open, sharing experiences with the digital revolution to support Africa's development, improving delivery of public services, spreading education and digital literacy in Africa, strengthening African agriculture and working with African nations to keep the oceans open and free for the benefit of all nations.

In his address at the Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday, Jaishankar also recalled the COVID-19 pandemic and mentioned that the vaccine apartheid was accentuated by travel restrictions.

Jaishankar said, "Our relationship, our connect, our empathy is truly special. Many of you would be aware of the deeply held view in this country that our independence would not be complete until Africa secured hers. Today that logic extends to development, to prosperity, and to progress as well. When we speak of food, health, and energy security, it is not just a concern about our national prospects. It is equally about the challenges that Africa faces and the solutions that could emerge from international partnerships.

"The COVID experience was deeply scarring for all of us. But most of all for Africa. The vaccine apartheid was accentuated by travel restrictions and followed by financial decisions which hurt the continent very deeply. Assessing the dismal state of progress on realising SDGs, the picture is most difficult when it comes to Africa. So, these are indeed difficult times and challenging circumstances, but all the more reason for India and Africa to stand together firm and fast," he added.

Speaking about the Global South, Jaishankar said, "I'm sometimes asked the question about the Global South, of which we, India and Africa, are two key segments. My reply has always been that those who raise queries about the Global South will never understand it, and those who get it will never raise questions."

He affirmed India's support and partnership for Africa. He noted the transformations that were underway in Africa as it emerges as the continent of the future. He expressed confidence that the nations of Africa will overcome every obstacle and realise its destiny. He recalled how African Union became a member of G20 during India's presidency.

Jaishankar said, "Let me underline that today is an occasion for us to express our solidarity, our friendship, our partnership with Africa, India has always been and will always be with Africa. Having said that, I must also fully recognise the profound transformations underway, economic, social, and political as Africa steadily emerges as the continent of the future. We have the fullest confidence that the nations of Africa will overcome every obstacle and realise their destiny."

"As they do so, it is imperative that along with their freedom, they are also given their due and rightful place in international platforms. In keeping with its long-standing espousal of the African cause, it was natural that India, in its G20 presidency pushed for the African Union's full membership of the G20. The same spirit guides our approach to the reform of the United Nations, especially the Security Council. We believe that Africa should be represented in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Declaration," he added.

Expressing India's commitment to overall development of Africa, he said, "India is committed to the overall development of Africa by keeping our markets open, sharing our experiences with the digital revolution to support Africa's development, improving delivery of public services, spreading education and digital literacy in Africa, strengthening African agriculture and working with African nations to keep the oceans open and free for the benefit of all nations."

"Demonstrating our commitment to Africa, we have expanded our diplomatic footprint in recent years with the opening of 17 new diplomatic missions, bringing the total number of Indian missions in the continent to 46. In the line, in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is a family, India has placed development cooperation and capacity-building programmes at the core of its partnership," he added.

Jaishankar noted that India has been at the forefront in offering training to African candidates under its flagship ITEC programme. He mentioned that more than 37,000 Africans have been trained in India under the ITEC/ICCR scholarships in the last 10 years.

He said, "In the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is a family), India has placed development cooperation and capacity-building programmes at the core of its partnership. India has also been at the forefront in offering training to African candidates under its flagship ITEC programme. Over 37,000 Africans have been trained in India under the ITEC/ICCR scholarships in the last 10 years. The Indian Institute of Technology in Zanzibar (Tanzania), the National Forensic Science University in Uganda, the Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Rwanda, and various Centres of Information Technology in several countries testify to our commitment to advancing education in African countries."

Expressing India's commitment to advancing Africa Development Framework Agenda 2063, Jaishankar said, "We also affirm our commitment in advancing Africa Development Framework Agenda 2063 aimed to provide a better, secure, and sustainable future for the people of Africa. Our engagement has been guided by the 10 principles enunciated by Prime Minister Modi, which reaffirm that Africa's goals and agenda are India's priority. Unlike extractive models of engagement, India believes in an inclusive, demand-driven development cooperation by way of building local capacity and creating local opportunities, ensuring that African countries not only benefit from investments but also develop self-sustaining growth ecosystems."

He expressed India's commitment to developing Africa's connectivity and infrastructure. He said that India has extended over USD 700 million grant assistance to African nations, include cancer therapy machines like 'Bhabhatron', medical equipment and medicines including during the COVID through our 'Vaccine Maitri' program.

He said, "India also remains steadfast in its commitment to develop Africa's connectivity and infrastructure. Spread over 200 projects across the continent in areas spanning railways, power generation and agriculture, as well as water supply, our initiatives aim to develop self-sustaining growth in Africa."

"In the last decade, we have extended more than USD 700mn grant assistance to African countries which include cancer therapy machines like 'Bhabhatron', medical equipment and medicines including during the COVID through our 'Vaccine Maitri' program, Ambulances and indigenously made low-cost artificial limbs called 'Jaipur Foot', and which have actually benefitted more than 13,000 patients in 21 African countries as well as food grains to combat drought like situations," he added.

