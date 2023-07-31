Pak: Death toll in Bajaur suicide blast rises to 54, FIR against unidentified lodged

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 31 : The death toll in the suicide bomb blast at a political rally in northwestern Pakistan, killed 54 people and wounded over 100 others, local media reported.

A First Information Report on the blast was filed with the Counter Terrorism Department as the initial investigation, according to the police, indicated that the terrorist group ISIS was responsible for the suicide attack.

The suicide bomber detonated explosives when JUI-F members and supporters gathered in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan. The convention started at 2 pm, and the explosion happened at 4:10 pm, according to the official.

The FIR has been filed by the KP CTD against unidentified persons on suspicion of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other offences, as per Geo News.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel launched in October 2002.

According to Shokat Abbas, additional inspector general for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), 83 persons injured are currently receiving medical care at various hospitals.

He confirmed that nearly 10–12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

He said that materials involved in the production of the explosives, such as ball bearings, had been discovered at the explosion site, according to Geo News.

Abbas added that the terrorist organisation responsible for the attack had been identified and that it had specifically targeted a "specific" individual at the meeting.

He said that the earlier investigation had brought the CTD too near to the attackers.

Numerous pieces of evidence have been discovered at the explosion site, according to Abbas, and forensic reports are forthcoming.

On behalf of Khar Station House Officer Niaz Mohammad, the KP CTD filed an FIR against unidentified people on suspicion of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other offences, as per Geo News.

Separately, Bajaur Senior Superintendent (SP) Amjad Khan of the CTD claimed that detectives went to the crime scene and obtained information to support ongoing inquiries.

He claimed that while the process of geo-fencing at the explosion site had also been finished, statements from the injured had been recorded.

The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia have condemned the terror attack and have sent their condolences to the impacted families.

Since last year, when a truce between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad collapsed, attacks by extremists have increased in Pakistan.

More than 100 people were killed earlier this year in a Peshawar mosque blast, reported Geo News.

According to a recent UN Security Council report, the TTP may be looking to unite with Al Qaeda to form a single entity that would house all militant organisations active in South Asia.

Although cross-border militancy persists, Pakistan has long held Afghanistan responsible for failing to uphold its promise to ensure that its soil was not utilised for terrorism in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the JUI-F, asked that Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, and Azam Khan, the interim chief minister of KP, look into the incident, Geo News reported.

