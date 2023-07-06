Pak poll body issues non-bailable arrest warrant against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 : Fawad Chaudhry, a former leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday in the ECP contempt case, ARY News reported.

The case was heard by a five-member commission presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner and the action was prompted by Fawad's absence from the hearing related to the ECP contempt case.

Fawad's assistant attorney appeared before the ECP during today's proceedings and asked the court to postpone the case, according to ARY News.

The ECP then enquired as to whether or not Fawad would show up today. The High Court will make a decision on the case in a few days, according to Fawad's attorney, who asked ECP to adjourn the case.

Following this, ECP rejected Fawad's attorney's argument and issued an arrest warrant for him in a contempt case without the possibility of bail. The case hearing has been postponed until July 28 now, according to ARY News.

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry due to his persistent absence during the most recent hearing of the ECP contempt case.

