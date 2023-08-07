Pakistan: 4 labourers die due to suffocation during excavation of well in Gujar Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Four labourers died after falling unconscious during the excavation of a well in the Dora Badhal area of Rawalpindi's Gujar Khan on Sunday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Local sources said that the workers lowered a petrol-run electricity generator into the deep well for lighting when smoke started accumulating inside, resulting in their suffocation, Dawn reported.

Speaking to Dawn, Mohammad Usman, the in-charge of Rescue 1122 in Mandra, said that they received a call at 9:45 am (local time) informing them that two workers had fallen unconscious while they were digging a well in the Dora Badhal area. Usman said that the teams were sent to the site of the incident for the rescue operation.

Mohammad Usman said while the Rescue 1122 teams were on their way, two people who were assisting the exercise went down the well to rescue those who had fainted and were affected by the emission, according to Dawn. He said three people were rescued by his teams and one person was taken to a hospital.

According to Usman, the victims were taken to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan for treatment, the report said. However, they could not survive. He identified the victims as Mohammad Ramzan, Wahab Aziz, Jameel Afsar and Mohammad Naseer.

