"Pakistan an agressor, not a victim": Assaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 : AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi ,a part of multi-party delegation member to key capitals to show India's zero policy of tolerance against terrorism on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan,calling it as a "aggressor" and "not the victim"

"Pakistan is an aggressor and not a victim...In today's meeting, we presented India's side. We told them that for many years, terrorists aided and trained by Pakistan have been carrying out terror attacks in India, and many people have lost their lives. We gave them all the data. Be it Mumbai blast, train blast, suicide attack in front of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Pulwama, Pathankot attack," Owaisi said.

"...We told them (the Bahrain government) that the efforts being made to destabilise India are not right. Neither is it good for South Asia, nor for the region. They also said that many people from different parts of India live here, so they all agreed that the people of India have made a huge contribution here. We also put forward our point," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Bahrain will definitely support us at two places - in OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries) - where Bahrain is not with Pakistan and Turkey... and also at the FATF. We have these two expectations, and we believe Bahrain will support us," Dubey told ANI.

Owaisi is part of the delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Jay Panda. Other members of the delegation include BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Earlier today, the delegation met Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives as part their diplomatic outreach designed to project India's united and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation also held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. Later, the delegation also met with the Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The Members of Parliament also visited Bab Al Bahrain, a prominent historical landmark in Manama.

On Saturday, the delegation led by Baijayant Jay Panda held a meeting with prominent figures in Bahrain. The MPs commended their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

The delegation will be visiting Kuwait from May 26-27, where they will be interacting with senior dignitaries from Government of Kuwait, prominent members of civil society, influencers, think-tanks, media and a cross-section of Indian diaspora, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement.

